COVID, hemp, and closed doors

Professors at MCCC are not interested in discussing ideas that Oregon State University published last month in the Journal of Natural Products. The journal claimed that cannabinoids block coronavirus variants from entering human cells.

This research states that cannabinoid acids attach to the spike protein of coronavirus variants, stopping a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect us.

The combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment should make for a much more challenging environment for coronavirus variants, Richard van Breemen said, who led this study at OSU.

Scientific peer review journals can be complex.

With so much misinformation circling the internet, I wanted to provide our students with an investigation into different options if they had allergies to the coronavirus vaccine or wanted extra protection during these times.

I had hoped our professors could help put this journal into layman’s terms. Everybody’s health situation is different and if there is a treatment that could assist this pandemic, why wouldn’t we look further into it?

Before and after classes, I looked for assistance in the Life Sciences Building with printed copies of the journal in my hand.

When showing the journal to biologists and other faculty, two professors came highly recommended.

One professor had no interest in the topic, and the other professor never responded to an email.

Heading to the Gerald Welch Health Education Building with a positive mind, I found a smiling face willing to listen and share the journal with full-time faculty in the Health Sciences Division. It has been over two weeks and there has not been one single response.

Peer review is a process when professionals review each other’s work to assure that it’s accurate, relevant, and significant, according to Medical News Today.

The Journal of Natural Products is co-published monthly by the American Chemical Society and the American Society of Pharmacognosy. According to the A.C.S. website, they were founded in 1876 and chartered by the U.S. Congress. The A.S.P. was founded in 1959 as an outgrowth of the Plant Science Seminar, which was established in 1923, according to their website.

The Global Hemp Innovation Center supplied the hemp extracts for the experiment according to the acknowledgments in the journal. After contacting them, the College of Agricultural Sciences department recommended visiting OSU’s website, where multiple articles can be found on this topic.

They are hopeful to begin preclinical trials in a few months, which are required by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration before any clinical testing in humans can begin according to the article written by OSU’s Steve Lundeberg Jan. 30.

Mass media often reminds us that our hospitals are overcrowded and short-staffed as Americans die while waiting for a hospital bed. Signs sit in yards saying unmask our kids while new variants spread the world. We mourn our lost loved ones as we search for an end to this pandemic. Then the term is used “follow the science,” but some do not want to follow this science.