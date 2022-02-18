Student Government hosts Valentine’s Day karaoke

On Valentines day, MCCC students gathered in the cafeteria for a karaoke event sponsored by Student Government.

Manny’s DJ Entertainment played the music.

Students sang hit songs like “Baby,” “Party in the USA,” and “Fireflies”.

The students in attendance said they had a great time listening to fellow students belt out the beats, dancing along and singing some songs themselves.

Middle College students sing Justin Beiber’s “Baby” at Karaoke in the Cafeteria Monday. (Photos by Claire Bacarella).

Middle College students take a selfie at Karaoke in the Cafeteria Monday.

Middle College students Felix Morgan and Noah Miller sing Owl City’s “Fireflies” at Karaoke in the Cafeteria Monday.

Middle College students sing and dance to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” at Karaoke in the Cafeteria Monday.

Middle College students sing Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” at Karaoke in the Cafeteria Monday. (Photo by Claire Bacarella).