Free mental health services available on campus for students

At no cost to the college, the Community Mental Health Authority is providing counseling to students.

The soft opening for these services was on Feb. 16.

“We have seen, not only here on campus but nationwide, that the number of students and to a certain extent the faculty and staff on campuses need mental health services,” said Gerald McCarty, director of student success.

Students can access the counseling services on Wednesdays and Thursdays in Founders Hall room 151.

“We’re very excited to work with the people from Community Mental Health, and very excited to see where this goes.” McCarty said. “And we’re excited to see how students embrace it.”

The mental health services has been a project MCCC has been working on for about the last six months.

Scott Behrens, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, has worked closely with the CMHA to create a memorandum of understanding, which is a written formal agreement.

The University of Michigan gave MCCC students a Healthy Minds Study Survey.

To break down the results of the survey, director of Institutional Research, Planning, and Accreditation Quri Wygonik worked with Patrick Wise, associate professor of psychology, and Melissa Grey, professor of psychology.

The survey showed that students could benefit from mental health services. Many students specifically stated it as a need.

“These findings support the need for the mental health services being offered on campus beginning this semester.” Wygonik said.

To access these free services, contact Kristine Gerlach, disability services coordinator at (734) 384-4164 or kgerlach@monroeccc.edu.