Rams outlast Bengals in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams defense secured victory after Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp gave the Rams a 23-20 lead Sunday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Defensive tackle for the Rams, Aaron Donald, pressured Bengals Joe Burrow causing an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Turnover on downs gave the football back to the Rams with 39 seconds left in the game. Stafford kneeled the ball to let time expire and won his first Super Bowl ring.

The Rams offense struggled after wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury.

Stafford threw a pair of interceptions before connecting with Kupp for the game winning touchdown.

Beckham had one touchdown before his knee injury occurred and Kupp had two touchdown catches.

Kupp won the MVP award even with the Bengals defense double teaming him on some plays after Beckham’s departure.

Bengal’s receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins surprisingly were productive against Rams cornerback all-star Jalen Ramsey.

Burrow just did not get much time in the pocket with pressure from Donald and Von Miller. Both teams had very little success running the football.

The highly anticipated Pepsi halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

During the performance Dr. Dre started to play “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” by Tupac Shakur, on a piano.

Social media rumors and multiple stories in the media suggested an appearance from a Shakur hologram. No such hologram was spotted during the show, but there was a surprise appearance and performance from 50 Cent.

Before the game started the NFL honored John Madden who passed away Dec. 28, 2021, and had some of his family on the field.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth was announced as the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.