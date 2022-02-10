Michael Moser

Hello everyone. This is my fourth year at MCCC but my first semester with the Agora.

I was raised to speak my mind and to never remain silent, so I thought journalism would be a great fit for me while I’m at MCCC.

I enjoy writing about topics that I am passionate about.

Multiple professors have told me to continue writing, so here I am.

In my free time I enjoy traveling, attending sporting events, concerts, camping, making vehicles go faster, and spending time with my family.

One of my favorite hobbies is tailgating and attending Michigan Wolverine football games.

I am studying for my Associate of Science degree but have interest in ABA therapy to assist autistic children.