Lexi Greenwood

Hi, I’m Lexi. I am studying to work in early childhood education.

I love kids and have always had a passion to work with them in some capacity.

Three years ago my husband and I became primary caretakers of my 3 and 5 year old niece and nephew and they are the world to me. Having them in my life is a huge part of why I want to become an educator.

The capacity for knowledge and the non-stop energy that kids have never ceases to amaze me!

I also love arts in most every form but most significantly photography. I got my first small digital camera in middle school and fell in love.

When I was in high school my parents got me a Nikon DSLR. I took pictures of everything and became the family photographer.

In the last decade since, I have practiced immensely, invested in an even better camera, and started my own small photography business.

I love viewing the world from behind my lens and capturing moments of time.

If I am not behind my camera or chasing my littles you will probably find me dancing and singing while cleaning my house or binge watching Marvel movies with my husband.

I never could have anticipated being a part of the Agora but I am very excited to be here and look forward to all the experiences coming my way.