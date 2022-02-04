Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners Scholarships are changing lives

The student body at MCCC is looking different than in previous years.

According to Dr. Scott Behrens, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success, 24% of the student body is made up of non-traditional students thanks to new scholarship opportunities.

13% of which are Michigan Reconnect Scholarship recipients and 11% are Futures for Frontliners Scholarship recipients.

The Futures for Frontliners scholarship was made to offer free schooling to those who worked essential jobs from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020, and do not already have a college degree.

Futures for Frontliners scholarship became eligible for enrollment on September 10, 2020 and was made available for use the spring semester of 2021.

In February of 2021 the Michigan Reconnect Scholarship was started for all Michigan residents over the age of 25 who did not already have a college degree.

Both Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect allow students to attend their local community college and earn their associates degree or a skills certificate.

These scholarships are opening doors for people across the state of Michigan.

I got the chance to speak with Behrens about how the implementation of both the Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect scholarships have impacted MCCC.

Dr. Behrens informed me that since the introduction of the scholarships, MCCC has become a little bit more ethnically diverse, the amount of part time students has gone up, and the average student age has gone from 22 to 24.2 years old.

“And interestingly, one of the populations that has gone up the fastest,” said Dr. Behrens “is 40 and over.”

There are more people choosing to attend college later in life at MCCC then there was before the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners scholarships were introduced.

With more people choosing to further their education at a less traditional time in life, new difficulties are arising for that demographic of students.

“The challenges of students who are older,” said Dr. Behrens, “are simply different than obviously the challenges of students who are coming in, at you know, 18-19 years old.”

Some of these difficulties include childcare, getting used to new technology in school, mental health, familial responsibilities, work and financial needs.

“Our books are now online,” Said Dr. Behrens, “so they’re struggling with how do I get into those books, so there are just some things, we just, we are finding we need to do to offer more support to those students. Their challenges are obviously ours.”

Dr. Behrens mentioned one of the ways MCCC is trying to offer support to the student body is, starting this month the CMHA will be offering free mental health services on campus.

Going to college is a big decision full of fears for anyone but it is an even bigger choice to make later in life.

I spoke with a few of the students who are attending MCCC on either the Michigan Reconnect or Futures for Frontliners Scholarship.

Mary Valentine is a return student on the Futures for Frontliners scholarship.

Valentine became eligible for the Futures for Frontliners scholarship by working as a LabTech/Phlebotomist. She was transferred to a coronavirus drive-thru testing site at the height of the pandemic.

Valentine volunteered to run the laboratory at the center and got to be a part of a major collaboration effort between St. Joes, Henry Ford, and DMC hospitals.

Although there was fear and Valentine missed her family, she referred to her experience working in the testing center as “rewarding.”

“When the hospitals notified us to back,” said Valentine, “it was hard to leave the family we all had become, but I was happy to get back to mine.”

Valentine had not considered returning to school as a choice she had before the Futures for Frontliners scholarship was introduced.

Valentine has enjoyed her work in phlebotomy but is excited to have the opportunity to venture into Respiratory Therapy by returning to school.

We talked about what some of the greatest challenges have been in returning to school and Valentine said maintaining balance has been the hardest part.

Valentine is still working as a full-time phlebotomist, maintaining family time, and taking a full-time class load at MCCC.

“I am busy from the time I wake up until the time I go to bed.” said Mary, “I do not remember school being this tough!”

Another Futures for Frontliners recipient I spoke with is Jamie VanDaele.

VanDaele became eligible for the scholarship by her work as a CNA in hospice during the pandemic.

VanDaele is a fiancé and mother of two children. She now works as a teacher for Head Start as she works on earning her degree in Early Childhood Education.

“It’s hard. I am a mom of two working full time.” said VanDaele, “I can only take two classes a semester. After working all day, I have to come home and be a mom while trying to learn the material for classes.”

VanDaele talked about the importance of support for students returning to college or starting later in life.

“Professors need to understand that the majority of students are not young kids right out of high school.” said VanDaele, “Flexibility and understanding can go a long way for student success.”

I also got the chance to speak with Michigan Reconnect recipient Emily Johnson.

Johnson is also a returning student; she has chosen to pursue an education in Criminal Justice.

Johnson had 17 years between originally attending college and her current pursuit. She said the most difficult part about returning was deciding what she would like to major in.

“Mrs. Bacarella is the reason I chose the major of Criminal Justice.” said Johnson, “She teaches Political Science and made me fall in love with our Constitution and laws. It made me realize what direction I wanted to take.”

Johnson said her greatest supporters in returning to school have been her husband and daughter as well as some of her teachers.

“I had Mr. Hoover and Mrs. Bacarella last semester and they made my transition back to school so easy,” said Johnson, “they were both extremely helpful and supportive.”

A solid consensus has been that returning to school is full of challenges, but the silver lining to all those challenges has been the immense opportunity for a chance at change.

Whether students are seeking a complete change of field or just a hop to a different realm of where they are, the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners scholarships are offering that opportunity.

Changes are happening all around us and will continue to happen as these students finish earning their degrees and begin their journeys into new career fields.