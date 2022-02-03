Intramural Sports Club talks future events

Intramural Sports Club members were eager to bring various sports to campus since their first meeting in November. After weeks of playing basketball at open gyms, the club will host its first volleyball night on Feb. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the MCCC gymnasium.

“We’re really excited for it,” said Vice President Levi Couch.

The group also hopes to host a three-on-three basketball tournament.

“The three-on-three tournament is in the early stages of planning,” said Secretary Sydney Spicer.

Ideally, March would be a great time to hold one because of March Madness, Couch said. No dates have been set.

The club will play basketball at the next open gym on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the MCCC gymnasium.

Levi Couch looks for an open teammate as Sydney Spicer guards him.

Shea Peare (left) adds pressure on defense as Kline Peare (right) drives to the basket.

Tyler (left) guards Tim (right) during a 3 on 3 game.

Levi Couch (left) looks to score with Kline Peare (right) defending him.

Doug Roderick squares up to shoot a 3-pointer.

Shea Peare goes up for a basket during a 3 on 3 game.

Doug Roderick looks for help around Sydney Spicer’s defense.