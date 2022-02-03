Intramural Sports Club talks future events

Intramural Sports Club members were eager to bring various sports to campus since their first meeting in November. After weeks of playing basketball at open gyms, the club will host its first volleyball night on Feb. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the MCCC gymnasium.
“We’re really excited for it,” said Vice President Levi Couch.
The group also hopes to host a three-on-three basketball tournament.
“The three-on-three tournament is in the early stages of planning,” said Secretary Sydney Spicer.
Ideally, March would be a great time to hold one because of March Madness, Couch said. No dates have been set.
The club will play basketball at the next open gym on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the MCCC gymnasium.