Pandemic concerns put bake sale on hold

The writing fellows were planning to hold a bake sale this month on campus.

With many concerns about the pandemic and high case numbers, Lori Jo Couch, the Writing Center adviser, has tabled the idea of a bake sale for the time being.

“I am on hold for the bake sale,” Couch said.

The writing fellows haven’t held a bake sale since February 2020 because of pandemic restrictions.

While the writing fellows’ bake sale was tabled, Student Government has held multiple during the pandemic, and desserts were served at MCCC’s recent Volunteer Fair.

Couch has high hopes in regards to this event. She hopes this event will still take place as planned but hasn’t released a date, time or location at this time.

This event is not canceled, simply put on hold.