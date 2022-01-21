One Book, One Community to host county wide events

Each year, One Book, One Community of Monroe chooses a book for residents to connect through discussion and free events. Even through the pandemic, this year was no different.

OBOC announced its book choice for 2022 through a video series of local celebrities unveiling the title on Sept. 24, 2021.

“We have many great and new programs planned this year, so I’m excited for all of them,” said OBOC co-coordinator Michele Toll.

Toll and co-coordinator Jennifer Saul are in charge of planning events focusing on the theme of 2022’s community read, which is “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russel.

“We had hoped to meet the author of this year’s novel, Mary Doria Russell, but her appearances have been really limited,” Toll said.

Instead, historian and non-fiction author Larry Lankton will be hosting a virtual student event and a virtual community event, Toll said. The events will both take place on March 17.

OBOC chose to invite Lankton because his work focuses on a similar setting to “The Women of Copper Country,” Toll said.

Along with the student and community programs, OBOC will be hosting a meat-pie cookalong and a street photography contest.

The contest, which is open to high-school students, college students and community members, will run Feb. 1 through March 14, said contest judge Matthew Bird-Meyer.

The theme of the contest is “Portraits of Our Time,” Bird-Meyer said. Winners will receive a cash prize and a ribbon.

“I’m really excited to see what the community comes up with for this contest,” Bird-Meyer said. “I think this type of thematic approach really helps spark your creativity.”

Toll said this is the second year OBOC has planned for face-to-face events and then had to revise them to take precautions due to the pandemic.

“We’re still hoping for some in-person community interaction,” Toll said, “but we’re planning to provide meaningful experiences and ways to connect with each other and the book no matter the format.”