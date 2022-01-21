Community organizations share volunteer opportunities

MCCC held a Day of Service Volunteer Fair on Jan. 19 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to encourage students and staff to give back to the community. Many community organizations were present to share volunteer opportunities. Student clubs were also present to recruit volunteers and potential new members.

MCMC students Mara Vitale and Abigail LaVigne interact with a dog. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)

Intramural sports club member Douglas Roderick gets ready to shoot a basketball. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)

Volunteer with CASA holds a puppy at their table. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)

Executive assistant to the president and Board of Trustees, Penny Dorcey, hands out desserts to students. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)

MCMC Principal Robert Krueger talks with Student Government advisor Tom Ryder and member Colette Tibai. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)

Display board for the Volunteer Fair. (Photo by Claire Bacarella)