Dance school to put on holiday celebration showcase

MCCC’s Destination Dance School is preparing to take the stage for their annual holiday dance showcase after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Meyer Theater, located in the La-Z-Boy Center.

The showcase is open to the public and donations are being accepted at the door.

Destination Dance School founder Kellie Lajiness directed and choreographed the showcase.

“About 30 dancers will be in the show,” Lajiness said. “Including MCCC’s Destination Tap Collective, Inside Out Dance Ensemble, and Destination Dance students.”

Lajiness founded the Destination Dance School in 2010. Their first annual holiday showcase was held in 2013.

This year’s show will be the fifth time Inside Out Dance Ensemble member Elisabeth Brockman performs in the holiday showcase.

“I’m excited,” Brockman said. “I wanna go show people what I’m able to do and show them the techniques we’ve been working on.”

Audiences can look forward to various styles of dance including theatre, contemporary, and tap.

Eight-year Destination Dance School performer Autumn Hensley will be performing tap as part of her involvement with the Destination Tap Collective.

She said she is excited to hit the stage after last year’s performance was canceled.

“To finally be able to do what you love and perform, it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Hensley said.

This year does look different, though, with audience members and dancers alike being required to mask up.

But these masks can’t stifle the holiday spirit dancers are set to bring to the stage.