Agora Chorale to perform for the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, MCCC’s musical ensembles continue to do their best at getting into the Christmas spirit even with pandemic restrictions.

MCCC’s Agora Chorale will host a concert titled “Sing Noel”, while also hosting The John Tyner Chorale.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be back in and doing concerts,” said Catherine Brodie, director of the Agora Chorale.

On Tuesday December 7, 2021 at 7:30pm in the La-Z-Boy Center, these singers will be featuring well known holiday tunes such as, “That’s Christmas to Me’ and ‘The First Noel.”

“I really like the Coventry Carol,” says Elisabeth Brockman, who has been part of the Agora Chorale for 6 years.

Other selections will include ensembles, percussion accompaniment, solos and even audience participation.

Brodie said her group had to prepare for this concert very swiftly as their last performance was at the end of October.

At the performance there will be about 40 singers, which is about half of the full ensemble.

“They all can come back if they want to, but certain people don’t want to wear a mask and that’s the school’s mandate,” said Brodie. “I don’t really mind it because I don’t want to see people get sick.”

Savannah Hoffman and Lily Hatkow, both first time Agora Chorale members, said they are ready and back in the performance mindset.

“This is super exciting because the last time I was able to perform in a group was my junior year in high school,” Hoffman said.