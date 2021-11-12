Prospective respiratory therapy students breathe easier after information sessions

The respiratory therapy program hosted two information sessions via Zoom on November 11 to teach the public about the program.

The director of respiratory therapy, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, ran the Zoom meetings where he spoke about the program and the need for growth in the

respiratory therapy field.

Respiratory therapy student Gabby Hurley said she has experienced the need for the field firsthand through career opportunities. She is employed as a respiratory technician at the University of Michigan.

“Being in this program led me to be able to have the great job I have now and is how I am able to further my education in something I want to do with my life,” Hurley said.

For students looking into the field, the information meeting was a first introduction.

The information meetings lasted an hour. Prospective students who attended received a point toward admission to the program.

An instructor of respiratory therapy, Helen Stripling, explained the points and the admittance process to the program.

“The admittance application is a point system. We take it based on the highest points,” she said.

When awarding points, the respiratory therapy program looks for prospective student’s grades in science and math courses, how long they have been an MCCC student, and residency, among other things.

Because the program is not as popular, there are a lot of career opportunities available, Stripling said.

An instructor of respiratory therapy, Angela Prush, also acknowledged the need for the field.

“We are expanding our curriculum as the field changes like every other program out there,” she said. “And healthcare is constantly evolving, so we make sure that we are up to date on all the most recent best practices.”