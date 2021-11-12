Agora staff chats: TV shows

Elisabeth Brockman

I will admit it, I am a total trek-y. While it is awesome to brag that I have seen every Star Trek episode or movie ever made, it means I have run out of shows to watch until the next series. Instead, I enjoy re-watching my favorite series with my younger siblings or friends. I am dedicated to forcing them to love it and will discuss it with anyone who will listen. From the original series from the 60’s with Captain Kirk to the newest series, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek has everything I would want in a show. I become invested in the lives of all the characters and their impact on the universe. While yes, there are epic battles and adventures, it also brings to question deeper issues pertinent to the current day. As the series progressed, it presented many theoretical situations in connection with the conflicts of the time it was aired. They talk about the fears of the people, the changing social ideals, and discrimination. Without directly referring to problems, they stated their opinions and disagreements with societal issues. Star Trek lets people experiment with real life problems, leaving its audience asking themselves if this could really be the future. Will technology take over like the borg, or will we fly through space boldly going where no man has gone before. I love this show because it makes me think, even though I am not a rocket scientist.