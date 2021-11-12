Agora staff chats: TV shows

When the Agora staff gets a chance to escape our busy lives, these are the TV shows we choose to immerse ourselves in.
Claire Bacarella
Currently, I am watching the TV show “Ordinary Joe.” It airs on Mondays on NBC and you can also stream it on Peacock. This is such a unique show because it follows the same guy throughout three different versions of his life, and it shows where he would be based on the choices he has made. I love this show because of its uniqueness and ability to always have me wondering what will happen next.
I will admit it, I am a total trek-y. While it is awesome to brag that I have seen every Star Trek episode or movie ever made, it means I have run out of shows to watch until the next series. Instead, I enjoy re-watching my favorite series with my younger siblings or friends. I am dedicated to forcing them to love it and will discuss it with anyone who will listen. From the original series from the 60’s with Captain Kirk to the newest series, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek has everything I would want in a show. I become invested in the lives of all the characters and their impact on the universe. While yes, there are epic battles and adventures, it also brings to question deeper issues pertinent to the current day. As the series progressed, it presented many theoretical situations in connection with the conflicts of the time it was aired. They talk about the fears of the people, the changing social ideals, and discrimination. Without directly referring to problems, they stated their opinions and disagreements with societal issues. Star Trek lets people experiment with real life problems, leaving its audience asking themselves if this could really be the future. Will technology take over like the borg, or will we fly through space boldly going where no man has gone before. I love this show because it makes me think, even though I am not a rocket scientist.
Lauren Werlinger
When I get stressed out, I like to escape by re-watching one of my favorite TV shows. For me, that has been the adult animated series “Bojack Horseman.” At first glance, it appears to be a silly show about a washed-out actor/horse and the hijinks he gets up to. But the show is so much more than that. It explores themes like generational trauma, the cycle of abuse, depression and morality. “Bojack Horseman” has some of the most well developed characters I have ever seen in any TV show. The show often engages in political and social commentary, and I am always surprised at how nuanced and clever it is. Titular character Bojack struggles with being a good person. He wants to be better, but he feels stuck in his current life. It’s comforting to watch these flawed, broken, relatable characters navigate life.
Marie Underwood
I just finished the first season of “Beverly Hills 90210” on Hulu. My mom would always point out actors from the show when we’d watch TV, so I thought I’d give it a shot. The show follows high schoolers Brenda and Brandon, twins who moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills, during their life through high school. I thought it’d be like “Saved by the Bell,” but I like this a lot more. The episodes aren’t rushed, and I love the characters. Yes it can be a little cheesy, but it’s such a great comfort show to escape in.