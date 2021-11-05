Roush Industries and MCCC collaborate to create new jobs

Roush Industries, an engineering supplier, and MCCC will be entering into an agreement to create new jobs in the state of Michigan.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the creation of a Michigan New Jobs Training Program Agreement on Oct. 25.

Roush Industries will create 100 new jobs through this program according to the MNJTP Board Summary. MCCC will be the primary provider of the training for those new employees.

Job training is estimated to begin Jan.1, 2022 and end Dec. 31, 2025 according to the MNJTP Board Summary.

The MNJTP is funded by the new employee’s payroll taxes, said Barry Kinsey, director of Workforce Development at MCCC.

This will be the second time MCCC is working with Roush Industries, Kinsey said. Their prior contract was completed in August.

The estimated cost of that program was $180,000, Kinsey said.

The estimated cost of the new program is $463,680, according to the MNJTP Board Summary.

“This one is our biggest one yet,” Kinsey said.

At first, Roush Industries used the MNJTP Agreement for leadership training, said Amanda Alanouf, director of Workforce at Roush Industries.

Over time, that changed to more technical training, Alanouf said.

With the goal of identifying what skills are needed most in their employees, Roush Industries analysed exactly what skills would be necessary on the shop floor, Alanouf said.

The training program will likely focus on electric vehicles, fabrication and automotive fundamentals, said Lee Smith, training coordinator at Roush Industries.

Typically, Smith adapts the already existing MCCC curriculum to fit with what Roush Industries would most benefit from.

For example, he will often shorten the courses or change the language to be more consistent with the vocabulary Roush Industries uses.

MCCC faculty, adjunct faculty and third-party trainers may all be used to teach the programs, Kinsey said. Full time faculty would be paid extra contractual in accordance with the union contract.

The training is pass/fail, non credited and monitored by MCCC staff, Kinsey said.

MCCC generates some revenue from the program, Kinsey said. The college will receive a 14% administration fee to account for the time the Financial Services Office employees spend to coordinate the program.

While the training itself is free, Roush Industries will incur some cost, Alanouf said.

Roush Industries still has to pay employees while they are being trained, Kinsey said.

Due to company policy, Alanouf would not disclose the Roush Industries’ estimated cost of the training.

Because the renewal of the program is still new, Smith and Alanouf are still in the process of determining what new employees will need to be trained in.

“We’re still having a lot of those conversations to make sure we’re offering the best training,” Alanouf said.