Red Cross and Student Government to host blood drive

Saving a life is as easy as donating blood.

MCCC Student Government is co-hosting the Red Cross Blood Drive on Tue Oct. 12, 2021 in the dining room of the Administration Building from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served for those who come to donate.

Do you need an appointment?

No appointment is necessary, but they can be made, Nick Manor, previous volunteer, said.

Though appointments aren’t necessary, donors are able to use a RapidPass to be prioritized.

“The check in process always ran pretty smoothly,” Claire Barcella, MCCC student and previous volunteer, said. “The only thing was that they did not accept walk-in appointments during the last hour and we had to turn people away.”

Who can donate?

A list of those eligible for donations is found at Blood Donation Eligibility Requirements | Red Cross Blood Services

Why should you donate?

“I believe it is important because it helps save lives,” Nick Manor said. “The blood that’s donated can help somebody who needs it bad.”

According to the Red Cross, there are many ways that blood can be used to help someone in need. From any age to multiple illnesses, surgeries and cancer patients, additional blood can be extremely beneficial.

According to the Red Cross, “every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”