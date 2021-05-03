‘Save Ralph’ brings awareness to cosmetics testing on animals

Cosmetics testing on animals has been going on for years, but is now being brought to light from an animated rabbit gone viral on the popular social media app TikTok.

“Save Ralph” is a short film created by Spencer Susser. The main goal of the film is to bring awareness to how cosmetic brands still test on animals before releasing a product.

Some may have seen Ralph circulating around TikTok, but to those who have not, Ralph is a rabbit and his job is to be a “tester”.

In the film, he goes about his everyday life. He brushes his teeth, eats breakfast and then he is scooped up by a human hand to do his job.

When he arrives to his job, he is put in a box to restrain him alongside his other rabbit friends, who are also “testers”.

The human hand brings out a syringe full of liquid that is shot into Ralph’s eye, as the other rabbits plead for the human to stop.

At the end of the film, Ralph stands in a bathroom with a neck brace. His eye is also red.

The end text reads, “No animal should suffer and die in the name of beauty.”

If you are interested in watching the short film, click this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G393z8s8nFY

After watching the film, I was left in tears. I was aware of the issue, but after doing some research I quickly realized how big the issue has become.

I think the film did a great job of bringing awareness to the issue. By creating a rabbit as the main character, the audience feels like they are experiencing what Ralph is experiencing.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of animals suffer and die due to cosmetics testing. After learning this information, I took it upon myself to do some research to find out what brands do not test on animals.

I stumbled upon a website for the Leaping Bunny Program. On this website, there are huge lists of products that are cruelty free. They have lists of cosmetics, personal care, household products, and animal care.

A link to this website can be found here: https://www.leapingbunny.org/shopping-guide

I think films such as this help to shine light on issues that many may look past. Before this film, I did not realize how many animals truly suffer because of cosmetics testing.

I have gained a new perspective on cosmetics brands. Being someone who loves makeup and all things cosmetic, it never dawned on me how many animals suffer so we can use certain products.

I think it is important that this issue is brought to light. I believe people deserve to know what goes on behind closed doors when it comes to testing on animals.