Taylor Swift takes back ownership of ‘Fearless’

Released on April 9, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” strikes back at Big Machine Records after the independent record label purchased Swift’s past music without her permission in June 2019.

Swift’s music catalog, from her self-titled debut that was released in 2006 to 2017’s “reputation,” is now owned by Big Machine Records.

Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, the owners of Big Machine Records, would not let Swift perform any songs from previous albums on television.

They claimed it would be considered rerecording her music before she was allowed in November 2020.

Swift did not like the idea of an independent record label owning her music. In a statement made on Nov. 11, 2019, Swift said, “This is wrong. Neither of these men has a hand in the writing of those songs.”

In the same statement, Swift said she was looking forward to rerecording and rereleasing her past albums once she was legally allowed to.

The first album she chose to rerecord was “Fearless.” Originally released in 2008, this country album was number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for 35 non-consecutive weeks.

Back in 2008, the first single to be released from this album was “Love Story,” a song inspired by the classic story of Romeo and Juliet. This was also the first single to be released for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” released on Feb. 11, has the same lyrics as the original song. The instrumentals have a modern flair to them, and her vocals sound more mature.

Many claim that the rerelease of “Love Story” gave them a feeling of nostalgia. It reminded me of my childhood, dancing around in my room listening to my “Fearless: Platinum Edition” CD.

Not only did Swift release the rerecorded versions of old songs, but she also released new songs that were supposed to be on the original album that no one has ever heard before.

The first “From the Vault” song Swift released is called “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” This song was released on April 7, just days before the entire album’s release.

This song is about a breakup, where one person is heartbroken from it and the other person seems to be “perfectly fine,” hence the name of the song.

Swift described the lyrics of the song as having “teen angst,” as she wrote the song when she was 19.

In total, the album has 26 songs, including the songs that were extras on the original “Fearless: Platinum Edition.”

I was very excited to hear the rerecorded version of the song “Superstar.” “Superstar (Taylor’s Version)” did not disappoint.

It gave me the same warm and fuzzy feeling it used to give me when I was younger.

With Swift releasing songs “From the Vault,” I was very excited as these were songs that have not been released before. Many Swift fans were not sure what to expect, myself included.

My favorite “From the Vault” has to be “Bye Bye Baby (Taylor’s Version).” I love the lyrics of the song, but I also love the melody. In the second verse of the song, the background vocals really caught my attention and I thought it was beautiful.

As soon as I heard “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” I fell in love with the song. “Fearless” was one of my favorite songs growing up, and it is still one of my favorite songs of all time. I loved hearing the innocence of the lyrics sung in Swift’s more mature voice. It made me feel as though I had grown up with Swift.

Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” brought a sense of nostalgia for me. It reminded me of my childhood and how I felt when listening to the original album years ago.