Overall MCCC tuition increases by 2%

College tuition rates have recently been approved to go up starting in the Fall 2021 Semester.

In a 4-2 vote, a tuition increase was approved by the Board of Trustees in a meeting held March 23.

The Board of Trustees chair Lynette Dowler was contacted to hear what the Board thought of the increase, but the gave no response.

Vice President of Administration Suzanne Wetzel said in an email that the decision to increase tuition is common and the decision is discussed in the college’s annual budgeting process.

The increase would see the tuition rate rise 2 percent per contact hour for Monroe County residents from $114.50 to $116.75.

Students in the state but outside the county will be charged $207.50, up 2 percent from $203.50.

Out-of-state students will be charged $241, also up 2 percent from $236.50.

These percentage increases are similar to the ones approved at this time last year, with the exception of the out-of-state rate increase being lower than the 4.5 percent increase in 2020.

Unlike last year, the technology fee has not increased and will continue to be $25.

Wetzel said tuition increase rates are decided based on a review of the cost of delivering instruction as well as an analysis of inflation rates, statewide and regional tuition costs and enrollment projections.

All of this information is reviewed within the context of projected total general fund revenues for the institution versus anticipated general fund expenses, Wetzel said.

Wetzel said tuition and fee revenue in 2020-21 totaled approximately 26 percent of the college general fund revenue.

It is anticipated that tuition and fee revenue in 2021-22 will generate approximately 25 percent of MCCC’s general fund revenue.