Beach Bunny is sick of nice guys

Growing up, the minds of young women are filled with the “do’s and don’ts” of life, femininity and appropriateness.

Some have noticed that many of these notions are centered on men and what could be a mild inconvenience to them.

Taking a stand against sexism and toxic masculinity, indie rock group Beach Bunny released their 4-song EP, “Blame Game,” on Jan. 15.

The EP is a sassy and confident rebuttal to the endless expectations that are set for young women.

The group keeps the same indie, pop-rock style they have had in past releases but with a fiercer twist, keeping listeners engaged and unsuspecting.

Lili Trifilio, the group’s frontwoman, opens with the song, “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used).”

This song is an upbeat track that highlights the stringing along of girls by men who play with feelings by seeming detached and uninterested.

“I started letting go. You let me know you were just confused. And I still think that you’re cute, but I need you to remember that good girls don’t get used,” the narrator says.

The narrator of the song is tired of being toyed with by this man by saying that he likes her but just needs time.

Lines later in the song reveal he was seeing another girl, whom he claimed to be “just friends with,” which was the true reason for his refusal to commit and not his confusion.

The title comes into play emphasizing why she is leaving him and that she isn’t just an object for him to use and throw away.

The track ends with the repetition of the line, “You say you won’t, but then you do,” stressing how hypocritical the romantic interest is as he claims to be confused and can’t get attached, but then turns around and gets attached to a girl he had on the side.

“Love Sick,” the second track, opens up with a lively, bouncy bassline and bright vocals.

This song focuses on a slightly less serious topic than the other songs on the EP.

The lead singer writes the lyrics detailing how she is tired of constantly getting hurt every time she opens herself up to someone.

This is, without a doubt, a breakup song. Even though it may not stick to the same theme as the rest of the songs, it creates a seamless transition throughout their discography previously updated by a breakup album.

In the third track of the release, Trifilio is sick of self-proclaimed “nice guys,” who expect something from women just because they showed basic human decency,

The “nice guys’’ in Beach Bunny’s song are building up their own ego with the idea that since they are polite to women, they are entitled to something. But the only time they are polite is when they want something.

Verse one ends with the bold line, “I guess if you’re polite, it means I oughta stay the night, right?” This single line encapsulates the message of the entire song.

With the support of the chorus and the other verse, Trifilio builds her point to the impactful statement that she wants a guy who will be nice to her at all times over one of the “nice guys” she sings about.

The title track of this EP tackles the most serious issue yet, sexual harassment. “Blame Game” refers to the fact that society places the blame on women who have been sexually harassed by saying they asked for it.

“Guess it’s my fault my body’s fun to stare at. Sorry my clothes can’t keep your hands from grabbing. Yeah, it’s my problem, I’m asking for it. Guess you’re the victim and I’m the suspect.”

The song takes part in a very important conversation and asks the question, “Why are men victimizing themselves after they made a woman feel uncomfortable?”

Beach Bunny manages to relay a very important message while also producing very catchy backing tracks with this EP. By putting social issues into music, the knowledge of the problem reaches so many more people.

This release is definitely worth listening because it is filled with upbeat sounds, energetic vocals and fuel for thought.