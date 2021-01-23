Elisabeth Brockman

I am a seeker of truth, knowledge and inspiration.

When writing a bio, I am at a loss.

How can one explain who they are, when they are in constant flux?

I embrace the unexpected and look for the experiences that will force me to change. Journalism will be a catalyst for positive improvement.

I am in my second year at MCCC where I am pursuing my Associate of Arts.

Writing is one of my most passionate areas of interest. As a member of the Agora, I hope to develop my applied writing skills.

In a compulsive desire to experience everything, I am a chronic over-scheduler. How else can one take advantage of the endless opportunities of life?

I am active in many organizations around campus.

You can find me at Destination Dance practice, choir performances, Student Government events, PTK, in the Writing Center and now within the pages of the Agora.

When I am not studying, I enjoy biking, playing the piano and reading.

I look forward to sharing the news of MCCC.