Late-start courses begin at MCCC for the fall

The Fall Semester may have already begun at MCCC, but some students are just now enrolling in and starting classes.

MCCC’s late-start eight-week courses began Oct. 19 and will run until Dec. 14.

Ryan Rafko, director of Admissions and Guidance Services, said in an email the planning process was a campuswide project, requiring the Financial Aid, Marketing and Communications, and Admissions and Guidance Services offices to work in collaboration with Financial Services and each academic division.

The offices began planning the late-start course program in late August prior to the start of the Fall Semester, Rafko said.

“This was done in response to an unusual number of full class sections for popular online classes this Fall Semester due to increased demand created by COVID-19,” Rafko said.

The areas of study offered for the Fall late-start courses include criminal justice, English, math and humanities.

“The decision was made to offer a group of core General Education satisfying courses across required competency areas,” Rafko said. “This was done in an attempt to open classes that will satisfy a graduation requirement for the college and allow students some choice on what they may choose to enroll in.”

In order to enroll in the late-start Fall Semester courses, students still needed a 2020-2021 FASFA on file with MCCC.

Valerie Culler, director of Financial Aid, said as long as students have financial aid available in their account still, they can apply for late-start courses.

This applies to student scholarships as well. If scholarship funds are left over in a student’s financial aid record, they can be used for late-start courses, Culler said.

Culler said students unsure if their financial aid is applicable should reach out to the Financial Aid office.

Along with late-start courses for the Fall Semester, possible late-start winter courses are being planned as well.

“The plan is to offer late-start classes for the Winter semester,” Rafko said. “Our winter schedule is due to be released at the end of the month and the thought is that the late-start classes will be included in this schedule.”

Rafko said Winter Semester registration begins the week of Nov. 2.

Students can register for both normal and late-start Winter Semester courses online via MyWebPAL at mywebpal.monroeccc.edu/Student/courses.

Questions for both returning and new students can be directed to the Office of Admissions and Guidance at (734) 384-4104 or admissions@monroeccc.edu.