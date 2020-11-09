A surprisingly quiet election night

I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived at my voting precinct.

2020 has been a chaotic struggle of a year, and I expected Nov. 3 to be the same.

To my surprise, my voting precinct was rather quiet and orderly from noon to 7 p.m.

As a voter I was relieved that things remained calm, as a reporter it confounded me.

No long lines? No protests or rallies just outside the precincts “no campaigning” borders? Surely the other precincts couldn’t be this orderly.

I buzzed around town from noon until the polls closed, stopping by every precinct I passed and keeping an eye on gathering places such as the General Custer statue.

Nothing of interest, but maybe this was a good thing.

For an event held once every four years, especially one landing on the cursed twentieth year of the 21st century, I expected community wide unrest and pages upon pages of information to write a grand piece about.

Instead, the precincts I visited were orderly and the people I spoke to were calm and level-headed.

Despite the several hours I spent scouring the county for action, I was happy to head home with little to report that night.