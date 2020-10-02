Former adviser Dan Shaw passes away at 68

Dan Shaw, former MCCC professor of journalism and Agora adviser, died unexpectedly during a basketball game Sept. 28.

Shaw was 68 years old.

President Kojo Quartey called an all-campus meeting Sept. 29 to break the news to faculty and staff.

Shaw was the faculty adviser to the Agora from 2008-2019, impacting the lives of many students who fondly remember his passion for journalism and integrity.

“Dan was one of the single most influential instructors during my time at MCCC,” Casey Cheap, former Agora staff wrote in a letter to the Agora. “I was blessed and fortunate enough to be amongst his first group of students when he arrived on campus.”

Before his retirement Dan established a journalism scholarship fund with The Foundation at MCCC, now named the Dan Shaw Memorial Journalism Fund.

In place of other gifts, donations to the memorial fund in memory of Dan can be made at https://www.monroeccc.edu/foundation/danshaw.

Former students, colleagues and friends that would like to submit stories and memories of experiences with Dan Shaw, please email your writing to agora@monroeccc.edu.

With author consent, we will publish these memories and words on our page dedicated to Dan Shaw, http://mcccagora.com/dan-shaw.