MCCC’s Student Government plans through the pandemic

MCCC’s Student Government has been planning a series of events through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Student Government at MCCC has been meeting virtually through Microsoft Teams to communicate with one another.

Tom Ryder, coordinator of campus and community Events and student activities, said this is a strange time to figure out what to do.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of virtual type of events for students,” Ryder said. “We’re going to do a pumpkin carving contest along with a costume contest and ‘Name the Husky’ contest.”

There still will be programs that will engage students but also ensure social distancing.

Student Government is currently working on a virtual Scavenger Hunt and talking about a gaming night where students get together online.

Ryder said they will be trying to team up and decorate the campus while wearing masks and social distancing. Students will pair off with their friends, brothers and sisters.

“We like to think of ourselves as a family. We kind of grow together throughout the years, so it is certainly making it a challenge to stay connected to do all those things,” he said.

He said the goal is stay connected with the students and to give students the experience of campus life while here.

“We’re still adjusting and learning. They’re having to work more independently which shows leadership too,” Ryder said. “I know they all miss working together because I miss it too because I’m an extrovert. I enjoy talking to people.”

Alexis Cowell, senior representative of Student Government, joined in 2018 and said it has helped her grow leadership skills and that she is grateful to be a part of such an amazing group.

Cowell said Student Government was like a family to her.

“It is a place where I can set my work and personal life aside to focus on what Student Government can do to help our fellow students and our community. I have made so many strong friendships that I will always cherish,” Cowell said.

Her best friend, Hannah Luna inspired her to join.

Cowell also said in high school she was continually active with three different clubs and wanted to continue that into college.

She loves volunteering, helping her community and being involved with her school. She thought Student Government just seemed like the perfect fit.

Cowell said not being able to see other members and have that mojo in the meetings is challenging.

Student Government is having virtual meets now, she said, but it’s not the same as being in the same room together; planning, brainstorming and having fun.

Cowell said Student Government would have regular meetings in the Student Government room and have subcommittee meetings for different projects that were planned.

She said planning virtually has been nice because they don’t need to plan a day and time, it’s just a back-and-forth conversation on what they can do, how to do it better and what was needed to accomplish.

Nick Manor, former liaison of Student Government, said he joined because of a friend and fell in love with being involved with Student Government.

For Manor, online meetings made conversation easier since everyone is heard, but prefers in-person meetings for the social aspect and the ease of voting.

“You have to go through challenges in order to succeed,” Manor said.