Lauren Werlinger

After a brief stint in journalism several years ago, the opportunity to write for a newspaper had not arisen, until now.

This is my first semester on staff at the Agora, and I look forward to finding out what this year has to offer.

You know that phase kids go through, where they ask ‘why’ about every little thing? I never grew out of that phase.

I constantly want to learn more, meet new people, and most importantly, find out why things are the way they are.

Writing for the Agora gives me an excuse to keep asking why.

I’ll be writing stories on a variety of topics, ranging from the latest movie releases to updates and events on campus.

When I’m not writing, you’ll find me going for a jog at Sterling State Park, playing D&D, and creating art.