Black and Meade lead Agora for 2020-2021 year

The Agora recently named Noah Black as the next editor for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Black is a 2015 graduate from Arbor Preparatory High School in Ypsilanti and is 23-years-old.

He is pursuing a degree in Communications.

“It’s more surreal than anything,” Black said. “I started off as someone with little to no journalistic experience almost a year ago and now I’m going to be leading a new wave of people that are starting off the same exact way I did.”

Matthew Bird-Meyer, professor of Journalism and the Agora adviser, said Black really proved himself as the best candidate for the job during the past two semesters.

“This winter semester was rough, but the Agora staff really stepped up to continue working remotely,” Bird-Meyer said. “I’m really looking forward to working with Noah and his crew because I’m certain he’ll continue our great tradition of quality journalism while also bringing his unique creativity and energy to the newsroom.”

The editor of the Agora is responsible for supervising the staff, publishing multiple newspaper editions, maintaining the website and engaging social media.

Black also named fellow Agora staff member Jerry Meade assistant editor for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Meade is 20-years-old and graduated from State Line Christian School in Temperance in 2017.

Currently studying with a plan to major in Graphic Design and transfer to EMU, Meade is first pursuing an Associates Degree in Science at MCCC.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t want the position as assistant editor leading up to the spot being open,” Meade said. “Yet (I) was very surprised it was offered to me nonetheless and am extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

The Agora is primarily composed of students from the Journalism Workshop, JOURN 162.

Intro to Journalism, JOURN 161, is the prerequisite, but can be waived in certain circumstances.

Anyone interested in joining the Agora staff should contact Bird-Meyer at mbird-meyer@monroeccc.edu.