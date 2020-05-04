MCCC raises tuition rates starting this fall

Tuition fees at MCCC will increase starting this Fall semester following an unanimous decision from the Board of Trustees.

The Board Meeting held March 23 dealt heavily with subjects regarding tuition and changes to fees.

Beginning in the Fall 2020 semester, students who are residents of Monroe will be charged $114.50 per contact hour, up two percent from the $112.25 cost from of 2019-2020 school year.

Non-resident, students residing in the state will be charged $203.50 per contact hour, up 2.005 percent from the $199.50 previous.

Out-of-state students will have fees increased as well, with the contact hour cost up 4.8 percent from $216.00 to $226.50.

In the proposal, Susanne Wetzel, president of Administration and treasurer, related to the governor’s restraint on tuition increases, with a limit of 4.5 percent. She further explained the fee could have been $117.02 for residential students had they increased it the full 4.5 percent.

Wetzel in the meeting also referred to 17 other Michigan community colleges’ approach to an increase in tuition, with only three of them having lower increase percentages then MCCC.

Comparing the change to the last two years, tuition was increased by 2.34 percent in 2018, and by 2.51 in 2019. It was noted that these increases are tied to the inflation rate.

The technology fee for the college, which hasn’t changed since 2015, will also be increasing from $20 to $25.

It is estimated the increase would bring approximately $245,632 of additional revenue to the college.

The administration was contacted several times over email and phone for comment following the meeting, but no response was given.

The Instructional Technology Committee also made comments regarding the college’s $75 online course fee.

Bringing in over $200,000 a year, the fee is an extra charge for any student taking classes online.

The committee suggested getting rid of the online course fee.

This recommendation is currently being considered by President Quartey.