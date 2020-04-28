MCCC graduation postponed

The spread of coronavirus has forced MCCC to postpone the 2020 graduation.

Tracy Vogt, Registrar of MCCC, said graduation was originally scheduled for May 1 at 7 p.m. in the Welch Health Education Building.

Vogt said caps and gowns have not been purchased and information regarding gown pickup will be sent to students once graduation is rescheduled.

At the moment there is no set date for a reschedule nor has commencement been cancelled she said.

“This situation is like nothing any of us has experienced before,” said Mary Lyons, administrative assistant for Events and Reservations.

Johnna Shinault, student, said she was supposed to receive her Associates of Science degree at graduation.

“At first I was upset,” Shinault said. “I was looking forward to walking with my best friend and being able to have those memories.”

Shinault said her family constantly tell her how sorry they are about graduation being postponed. But she said they follow with how proud they are of her, ceremony or not.

“While things are bad right now, in the end it’ll be alright,” Shinault said. “No one knows what will happen so it helps you learn to adjust even when it gets hard.”