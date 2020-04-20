MCCC Bookstore sets up online book buyback

The MCCC Bookstore has set up an online book buyback for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To sell books, students must search for the books they want to sell back using Nebook.com’s Virtual Sellback, according to an email sent by the college.

A flyer attached to the email stated after students find the book they’re selling, they will be able to print a prepaid shipping label and send their books back.

However, the store will remain closed for in-person purchases.

Books and other supplies can be purchased through the online bookstore. All orders can be shipped from the bookstore directly to the students.

According to the MCCC website, the Bookstore has made financial aid available as a payment option through the website.

Shipping costs are also waived during the Summer 2020 semester due to a grant from The Foundation.