MCCC donates, loans equipment to assist during pandemic

COVID-19 cases have spiked in the U.S. over the last few weeks.

With hospitals across the country announcing equipment shortages, MCCC has worked to help local and regional hospitals.

In a press release from the college, MCCC’s registered nursing program has supplied ProMedica Monroe with 50 isolation gowns, 2,100 gloves, 100 face masks, 30 shielded face masks and 10 pairs of goggles.

Beaumont Health System will also receive personal protection equipment including 10,000 gloves the release stated.

Ijaz Ahmed, director of Respiratory Therapy, has also been involved in assisting with medical equipment.

Ahmed said the program has contacted hospitals about loaning the college’s ventilators.

So far the college has loaned two ventilators to Henry Ford Health System, which arrived to them March 26 Ahmed said.

The college has reached out to other local and regional hospitals like ProMedica, Beaumont Health and University of Michigan Hospital to loan respiratory equipment if needed.

The hospital will put the equipment through quality checks before using them on patients

“I’m glad we’re able to help people,” Ahmed said.

MCCC’s Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division has also participated said Dean Parmeshwar Coomar.

The division donated 35 pairs of safety glasses, nine being over-prescription safety glasses from the Welding Technology program.

The Automotive Service and Technology programs donated 200 latex gloves and 28 safety glasses.

The MCCC Bookstore donated safety glasses and goggles as well.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.