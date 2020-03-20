The Agora awarded by Michigan Press Association

The Agora recently won four awards in the 2019 College Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest is sponsored by the Michigan Press Association (MPA) and consisted of content produced between Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2019.

Vanessa Ray took first place for Best Photographer and third place in the News Story category.

Ray was editor of the Agora for the 2017-2018 academic year and a staff member the following year.

The current editor of the Agora, Todd Salisbury, received an honorable mention in the Feature Story category.

He, as well as students Courtney Dunbar and Evan Franzel, were also awarded an honorable mention for their collaborative piece in the News Story category.

MCCC competes in Division 3 against other two-year college publications and college newspapers publishing less than weekly in Michigan.