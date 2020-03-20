My second round at the College Media Association

The Agora recently went to New York City for the College Media Association’s nation event.

Last year the event was amazing as I learned so many new skills and met other student media members from around the country.

However, this time I was on edge.

The reason I was on edge was because of the COVID-19 virus, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) the day we left for NYC.

After waiving the “we will be fine banner,” I soon became “Captain Quarantine” during the trip as I got alert after alert of cases number increases, sports cancellations and state of emergency announcements.

I ended up isolating myself in the dingy, dorm styled hotel room for most of the trip.

The little I did go out into the city made me feel uneasy.

Pedestrian traffic was thin compared to last year. Usually people are almost shoulder to shoulder. I could see the sidewalk.

The conference was almost a ghost town — an eerie sight compared to the year prior.

In an email following the event, the CMA said there were around 320 attendees. They said it was roughly 600 less attendees than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the people there, one other school from Michigan was in attendance and another from Hawaii. I only learned where they attended school because they announced the information during a Q and A after the keynote presentation.

Many of the workshops were cancelled at some point. Of the cancellations was the original keynote speaker for March 12.

But because of many professionals and emergency call ins, the event continued.

Thankfully, journalist Sreenath Sreenivasan stepped in as the keynote speaker by conducting a video call from his home.

Sreenivasan presented on how to engage in social media as journalists to gain a stronger following. This and his use of video call, showed how technology can be a great tool during a time of crisis.

I tweeted Sreenivasan during the event thanking him for the great presentation and advice. He liked the tweet moments after the keynote event ended.

It was really cool!

Professionals at the event picked up additional workshops to convey other topics they were knowledgeable in and continued seminars for students and advisers.

During a workshop on documentary and film making, I was able to see example videos from other student media groups and was told what to focus on when creating one.

Quality is great, but the focus should be on what new angles the product can focus on. That is what sets apart good documentaries from great documentaries.

The presenter also said to enter work into whatever contest you can, noting his school won close to $10,000 after spending around $500 on entrance fees.

With all the hard work of Sreenivasan and others, the event was still a success despite the dire situation they were put in.

My takeaway from this year’s trip is small college publications, like the Agora, need to advance with technology and expand how they operate to incorporate more media avenues. Working to engage in the community off campus also is a must.