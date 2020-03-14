My self quarantine

Hey guys!

Currently, the world seems to be in a tail spin and of course shit didn’t hit the fan until Wednesday night March 11 when the staff and I had already checked into our hotel in New York City.

My luck as usual.

Even with precaution taken during our trip and leaving a day early, the staff has been advised by our college to enter self quarantines in case anyone has contracted the COVID-19 virus. The recommended time of quarantine is two weeks, something I plan to follow.

I figured since I am stuck at home — mostly in my room because I have an older mother who is at higher risk of contraction — I would start a blog about my day to day quarantine.

March 14, 2020

Day 1

This is the first time I have really had to go through something so hectic and nerve wracking.

I just called my place of employment and let them know my current situation.

Thankfully, they agree with siding on the air of caution and have let me give away my shift this week. Next week they would like to be updated so we know how to act moving forward.

As of right now I feel alright.

We are roughly 24 hours since removing ourselves from NYC. Only about 13 days to go.

My mom has brought to my door a garbage bag, a jug of water that expired in 2016, a bowl of ramen noodles and some drinks.

I am stocked with plastic cups, mini plates and napkins that were put in a Ziploc bag after my sister’s 2015 baby shower.

Thankfully, I still had my mini fridge and microwave from the semester I spent at Western Michigan University. Both work great and have been in my room.

I’ve already broken two masks… great.

Aside from that, mentally I feel safer at home in isolation.

However, I do worry about my staff and my adviser, as well as their families.