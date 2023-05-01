MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Student government Emceed the Honors Reception and sat on stage during the ceremony. (Pictured from left to right) Kendall Comer, Margaret Sandefur, Mario Tucker, Jhalex Hernandez Rodriguez, Daygan Wortley, Alexa McMullin, Alaina Hartford (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President gave the opening address at the reception. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Alaina Hartford, student government president, emceeing the reception. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Barbara Mauter was congratulated by Gerald McCarty, dean of student services, as she went on stage to recieve her award for Outstanding Diversity Program of the Year.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President presented Barbara Mauter with the Outstanding Diversity Program of the Year award. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Josh Meyers, executive director of the foundation presented the Excellence and Innovation award. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Grace Yackee, vice president of instruction announced the Deans List recipients for the Winter 2022 and Fall 2022 semesters. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Zach Moore, instructor of computer information systems presented the Outstanding CIS Student award. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Leon Letter, dean of business division presented Jennifer Smith with the Outstanding Accounting Student award. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Peter Coomar, dean of applied science and engineering technology presented the ASET Division awards. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Peter Coomar, dean of applied science and engineering technology presented the ASET Division awards. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Peter Coomar, dean of applied science and engineering technology presented the ASET Division awards. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Matt Bird-Meyer, professor of humanities presented the Journalism awards. (pictured left to right) Lexi Greenwood, Agora features editor received the Outstanding Journalism Student award, Will Johnson, Agora news editor received an Excellence in Journalism award and Megan Kane, Agora editor received an Excellence in Journalism award.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President presented the President’s Academic Achievement Awards. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President presented Alaina Hartford with a President’s Academic Achievement Award.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President presented Rachael Miska with a President’s Academic Achievement Award.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Kojo Quartey, MCCC President presented Marie Seaver with a President’s Academic Achievement Award. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Jenna Bazzell, associate professor of english was awarded the Ouststanding Faculty Award.

MCCC Honors Reception was held on April 25, where students and faculty were honored for their achievements. Melody Carmichael was awarded the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award.

Student Government members helped lead the Honors Reception last Tuesday in the Meyer Theater. Awards were given to many students and faculty members during the night.