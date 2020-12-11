MCCC finishes Fall Semester through remote courses

MCCC announced the rest of the Fall Semester will remain online.

This announcement came following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the recent Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Pause Order,

MCCC had previously enacted a three-week shift to online courses in response to the initial order which saw on-campus and blended courses moving to being online only, barring certain health courses.

The announcement was given to students, faculty and staff via email on Nov. 8.

Grace Yackee, vice president of Instruction, said in the email there is a potential chance some health courses may continue face-to-face meetings due to the course requirements. The Agora reached out for more information on these courses, but has received no comment.

The last day of the Fall Semester at MCCC is Nov. 14.