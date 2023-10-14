Artist reveals art installation at MCCC

Artist Beatrix Reinhardt and Therese O’Halloran, assistant professor of art, reveal the “Whispers on the 41st Latitude” plaque. The dedication ceremony took place on Oct. 10 in the C Building. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

Beatrix Reinhardt introduced the photography technique “cyanotype” to the MCCC art community. MCCC students and community members worked with Reinhardt to create this installation. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

The “Whispers on the 41st Latitude” plaque is located in the staircase of the C Building. The art can be seen around the C Building. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

Beatrix Reinhardt held a lecture in C-207 on Oct. 10. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

Beatrix Reinhardt’s artwork with plants can be found in the Library in C Building. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

Beatrix Reinhardt described her embroidery artwork during her lecture in Room C-207 on Oct. 10. (Photos by Erika Stepp.)

A visiting artist returned to MCCC’s campus for a dedication ceremony on Oct. 10.

The event was intended to celebrate the “Whispers on the 41st Latitude” community art installation. Artist Beatrix Reinhardt and Composer Gordon Marsh created this installation with MCCC students and community members. The artwork was created by a type of photography called cyanotype. Reinhardt also held a lecture in Room C-207 on Oct. 10, where she explained different types of photography.