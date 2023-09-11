Hi, my name is Shay VanZandt and I am a Senior at Dundee High School. I am a dual-enrollment student through MCCC and this is my first year on the Agora.

I am head of Student Publications at Dundee, and plan to use both the Agora and the publications at Dundee to start my career in Sports Broadcasting.

After I graduate from Dundee, I am going to Western Kentucky University on scholarship, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. I am going to double-major in journalism and broadcasting with a minor in photojournalism.

I love photography and take sports pictures all the time. I am really looking forward to this year on the Agora staff.





