Spending a short time, learning so much

One brief semester ago, I was not familiar with AP Style, the excitement of doing an interview or the unnecessary restraint of omitting the Oxford comma, despite being tempted to add one to this very sentence.

The newsroom is a place I have come to love. I am excited to assume the role of assistant editor. There is no better way to be professionally creative and mentor.

It is a privilege to work with the incoming editor, Lauren Werlinger. She has ambitions I am proud to help her accomplish.

I will be staying on at MCCC through the Fall 2021-2022 semester. This is only half the time an assistant editor would typically fill the position.

At the beginning of the new year, I will be switching from student to missionary. I will be going on a year and a half mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. No more classes at MCCC, but I will still be learning and teaching lessons.

I am graduating from MCCC this year with an Associate of Arts as well as an Associate of Science.

Journalism is not my major, but many skills and interests of mine do align with this field.

I was thrilled to be recruited by the Agora adviser, Professor Bird-Meyer, from his Mass Media course. I became inspired as I learned how important journalism is to serve the public and enact change. I joined the Agora to be involved in these causes.

I now have one semester working for the Agora under my belt.

MCCC has always been very dear to me. I enjoy being the voice and eyes of the campus.

One of my chief goals for the Agora in the coming year is inviting more voices and ideas into the newsroom.

My first experiences with newspapers in general were with my mother as she read the newspaper during breakfast when I was little. I, of course, loved the comics, but I liked to have conversations with grownups about important things. I do not remember thinking of myself as a mere child.

Newspapers seemed important.

Determined to be a part of the conversation, I read the paper with her one morning. My mother was surprised when I asked her probing questions about the article, because, as I was on the opposite side of the table, I had been reading it successfully upside down.

So began my love of newspapers.

My education has shifted my ideology away from perfection to creating noticeable progression. Even though an editor is trained to see faults, I want to contribute in a positive and proactive way.

I am motivated by every opportunity that comes. I am open to the unexpected because there is an entire world of experiences that will enrich my future.

Despite this, every leadership role I take on and accomplishment I achieve is accompanied by small moments of “Impostor Syndrome.” As I anticipate a semester as assistant editor, I feel as though I should undergo some miraculous change making me more competent and knowledgeable.

I think back to how much respect and admiration I have for the people who previously held this position. Noah Black and Jerry Meade were good examples. I now realize that with responsibility, growth occurs.

As always, my hope is to take on a role that seems too large, use it to extend my abilities, fill my ineptitudes and strengthen myself for even greater tasks.